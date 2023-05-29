All 2,000 tickets to the Sunday afternoon open-air festival on June 4, which will feature 5 live bands at Acomb Sports Club next to Acomb Green, have been sold out.

Opening the fun will be local band The Corsairs, winners of the Jorvik Radio battle of the band competition. They'll be taking the opening slot on the Mothership main stage at 1pm on Sunday.

Other live bands and combos during the afternoon will include:

2pm - Lily Hope and Simon Snaize: Country and Americana meets York guitar.

3pm - Living Young: newly formed by Davey Richmond, the band will be entertain with high energy rock covers.

4pm - The Y Street Band: the ultimate feel-good band, well known across York and beyond

Headlining and closing out the festival at 6pm, meanwhile, will be The Supermodels, a 'Mothership institution'.

"They will bring the house down in their usual way!" said Acomb Sports Club chairman Dave Sykes.

In addition to the live music, the festival will also feature stalls and activities for children.

Last year's Mothership festival (Image: Acomb Sports Club)

There will be bars and food outlets, including pizzas, burgers, sweets and ice cream stalls all available on site.

Festival-goers can also bring their own picnics, including alcohol - although no glass will be allowed on site.

The festival - first held in 2009 and dubbed the Mothership festival because Acomb Sports Club members think of the club as their home, Dave says - is the club's main annual fund-raising event.

All the money raised goes towards continuing the club's activities and maintaining its community facilities.

Last year the festival raised £15,000 - money which helped to refurbish the clubhouse.

Locals have already been leafleted to remind them that the festival is scheduled for Sunday, Dave said.

"It will be a bit noisy," he admitted. "But it is all for a good cause - and it will be great fun."

Originally established as a men’s cricket club, Acomb sports club now incorporates hockey, and is also the home of York Bridge Club.

It has one of the largest junior cricket sections in the region, for both boys and girls, with over 200 young people aged 6-16 taking part in cricket training sessions and competitive junior league cricket.

The clubhouse is also used all year round by the community, for such things as darts teams; coffee mornings; sewing clubs, and social functions.