This week, the Hospitality Forum of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce raised their concerns with government ministers and local MPs when members travelled down to Westminster.

They met with tourism minister Sir John Whittingdale, business and trade minister Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, York Central MP Rachael Maskell, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones and Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith.

York and North Yorkshire Chamber seeks views of hospitality sector

The chamber wants VAT changes to let businesses keep hold of their money for longer and for government intervention in the utility sector to ease rising energy costs, after bills have risen by up to 300%.

They also seek a stable economy, with low inflation, saying current price rises are making forward planning and investment decisions impossible. And while inflation is predicted to fall sharply in the coming months, increased costs are likely here to stay for the sector

The Westminster visit follows the forum, the first of its kind in the country, assessing the mood of chamber members at a range of events across their area and analysing its market.

Hospitality forum chairman Philip Bolson says hospitality is the lifeblood of the Yorkshire economy, employing thousands, so it was ‘very gratifying’ to see such interest from the politicians.

York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce create hospitality forum

He added: “We now intend to go away and come back with further data to steelman our case and ensure the sector has the bright future it deserves.

“With many businesses unable to get out of deals done at the peak of the crisis in 2022 or about to see pre-existing more reasonable deals come to an end, a cliff edge now approaching in terms of costs. As such, there is no time to lose.”

Sarah Czarnecki, vice president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said meeting the MPs and ministers ensures the industry is being represented and she looks forward to further discussions with them.

Rachael Maskell was pleased with Tuesday’s meeting and says a strategy must be developed to help hospitality in York and the county grow.

She added: “In the immediate, the challenges of high energy costs must be addressed and VAT changes could also assist the sector.”

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, also looked forward to further talks between politicians and those in hospitality and tourism.

He added: “These sectors have faced a uniquely challenging period over the last few years as a result of COVID, labour shortages and the rise in the cost of living, therefore the importance of a forum to raise these concerns with elected representative is a fantastic step in the right direction.”