CITY of York Council has revealed its new leadership team after Labour took control in the recent local elections.
A full council meeting today (May 25) saw Cllr Claire Douglas, leader of the Labour group, formerly approved as council leader.
Cllr Pete Kilbane will serve as deputy leader and will take on executive portfolio responsibilities for transport and the economy.
As leader, Cllr Douglas has the power to appoint the council’s executive members.
The new council executive now has seven portfolios - two fewer than before - which the council says is reducing the public cost of the executive by more than £35,000 every year.
Cllr Douglas, who will take the lead on policy, strategy and partnerships (including devolution) as well as regional and national matters, said: “I’m delighted to become council leader and want to thank the people of York for the clear mandate they gave us in the recent elections.
"I am proud and honoured to have been elected as the first woman to lead City of York Council, and to lead such a talented and committed executive team, with at least equal representation for women on my executive.
“We have been clear with the people of York about our priorities and will now be developing a plan with council officers to ensure we deliver them.
“My executive is committed to making improvements in all areas of the council’s responsibilities and to working alongside council staff, the public and the council’s partners to achieve this.
"Our early priorities are to ensure full access for all to the city centre, getting started on delivering free school meals for primary schools and beginning to tackle the shortfall of affordable housing in the city.
READ NEXT:
- Rachael Maskell MP: 'Time for change in the rest of the country'
- York's new council boss meets Sir Keir online - despite having Covid
- City of York Council 2023 election: Labour form York council
“There is some hard work ahead, but I am confident that York has the right political leadership, and will, to meet the challenges in front of us.”
The new executive members in addition to Cllr Douglas and Cllr Kilbane are:
- Cllr Katie Lomas, with responsibilities for finance, performance, major projects and equalities
- Cllr Michael Pavlovic, with responsibilities for housing, planning and safer communities
- Cllr Bob Webb, with responsibilities for children, young people and education
- Cllr Jo Coles, with responsibilities for health, wellbeing and adult social care
- Cllrs Jenny Kent and Kate Ravilious (job-share), with responsibilities for environment and climate emergency
The council AGM also appointed a new Lord Mayor, Sheriff and Deputy Lord Mayor, as well as determining committee arrangements, and the allocation of seats and appointments to the council structure and other bodies for 2023/24.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel