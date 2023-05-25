A full council meeting today (May 25) saw Cllr Claire Douglas, leader of the Labour group, formerly approved as council leader.

Cllr Pete Kilbane will serve as deputy leader and will take on executive portfolio responsibilities for transport and the economy.

As leader, Cllr Douglas has the power to appoint the council’s executive members.

The new council executive now has seven portfolios - two fewer than before - which the council says is reducing the public cost of the executive by more than £35,000 every year.

Cllr Douglas, who will take the lead on policy, strategy and partnerships (including devolution) as well as regional and national matters, said: “I’m delighted to become council leader and want to thank the people of York for the clear mandate they gave us in the recent elections.

(L-R) Councillor Pete Kilbane, Deputy Leader of City of York Council and Councillor Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council

"I am proud and honoured to have been elected as the first woman to lead City of York Council, and to lead such a talented and committed executive team, with at least equal representation for women on my executive.

“We have been clear with the people of York about our priorities and will now be developing a plan with council officers to ensure we deliver them.

“My executive is committed to making improvements in all areas of the council’s responsibilities and to working alongside council staff, the public and the council’s partners to achieve this.

"Our early priorities are to ensure full access for all to the city centre, getting started on delivering free school meals for primary schools and beginning to tackle the shortfall of affordable housing in the city.

“There is some hard work ahead, but I am confident that York has the right political leadership, and will, to meet the challenges in front of us.”

The new executive members in addition to Cllr Douglas and Cllr Kilbane are:

Cllr Katie Lomas, with responsibilities for finance, performance, major projects and equalities

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, with responsibilities for housing, planning and safer communities

Cllr Bob Webb, with responsibilities for children, young people and education

Cllr Jo Coles, with responsibilities for health, wellbeing and adult social care

Cllrs Jenny Kent and Kate Ravilious (job-share), with responsibilities for environment and climate emergency

The council AGM also appointed a new Lord Mayor, Sheriff and Deputy Lord Mayor, as well as determining committee arrangements, and the allocation of seats and appointments to the council structure and other bodies for 2023/24.