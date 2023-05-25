Despite a motion passed by North Yorkshire Council calling for a public inquiry and compensation for fishermen affected by the “unexplained die-offs” of shellfish, the Government has reiterated that it “will not be providing compensation or specific support to fishermen” affected.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) to ask whether the secretary of state, Thérèse Coffey, would consider establishing a public inquiry into the deaths and wash-ups of crustaceans since October 2021.

However, Defra said that “no further analysis of samples from that period is planned” but added that “analytical work since the event began will enable further improvements to diagnosis of cause if a similar incident were to occur in the future”.

Many fishermen in Whitby have said that the die-offs have had a considerable impact on their livelihoods, and councillors have called for further investigations and financial support to be made available.

At its first full meeting last week, North Yorkshire Council called on the environment secretary, Dr Coffey, to convene a public inquiry “with powers to compel testimony and the release of all forms of evidence” and to “help in securing financial compensation for the fishing industry”.

A Defra spokesperson said: “An independent panel of leading marine scientists could not identify a clear cause for the unusual mortality, but suggested a novel pathogen as the most likely cause.

“The report includes a full assessment of the possible role of dredging, and concluded that maintenance dredging was ‘very unlikely’ to be the cause of the crab mortality, and capital dredging ‘exceptionally unlikely’ to be the cause.”

The spokesperson added that the Environment Agency and government scientists at Cefas “stand ready to respond” if further incidents occur.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division, said: “The MP for Hull, Emma Hardy, published footage from Redcar with thousands of starfish littered on the beach.

“We would expect them to investigate recurrences as they promised but they don’t seem to be doing that.”

Commenting on Defra’s decision to rule out financial assistance to fishermen affected by the crustacean deaths, Cllr Swannick said: “I would say that is short-sighted because the lobster industry in the North East, I understand, and this was said at the enquiry chaired by Sir Robert Goodwill, is apparently the largest lobster fishery in Europe.

“This is an important part of the economy, so to say that they won’t try and support the fishermen in the short-term, to get through whatever this problem is, is even more short-sighted.”

Cllr George Jabbour, whose amended motion was passed by North Yorkshire Council, said: “My colleagues in the Conservative group on North Yorkshire Council and I will continue to work as hard as we can to make the case both nationally and locally for every measure that would support the local community and the local fishing industry.

“We will also positively collaborate with other political groups on the council and with other local authorities and stakeholders in the area to ensure that we achieve the best possible outcome for local people and local businesses.”

Cllr Jabbour’s motion also called on North Yorkshire Council to use existing regional tourism bodies to promote the North Yorkshire and Cleveland coast, which have been affected by the die-offs.

Scarborough Council’s former cabinet member with responsibility for harbours, Cllr Janet Jefferson, has also been a strong proponent of providing financial support to fishermen affected by the crustacean deaths.

Speaking at the full council meeting on Wednesday, May 17, Cllr Jefferson said the impacts of the deaths “are likely to be felt for a number of years”.

She added that the impact on the harbour community was “far-reaching with a number of fishers having to seek alternative employment to feed their families” and called on the Government to “consider providing immediate financial support to this industry and its users in the interim.”

The Government has said that it provides “a range of support to the English seafood sector” including £100m to the UK Seafood Fund and more than £260,000 awarded to a project led by the North-Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority “which aims to establish an ongoing survey programme for the inshore lobster fishery”.