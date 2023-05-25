North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman suffered serious injuries in the incident that happened at around 2.05pm in Limekiln Bank in Ripon, near to Studley Roger.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A white Citroen car and a white Volkswagen Crafter van, travelling in opposite directions, collided with each other, resulting in the driver of the Citroen suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision itself, or either vehicle immediately prior to them colliding, along with any dashcam footage."

If you can help our investigation, please contact PC Michael Spittlehouse at Michael.spittlehouse@northyorkshire.police.uk or call call 101 and ask for Michael Spittlehouse.

North Yorkshire Police incident number - 12230092030.