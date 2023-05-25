Members of North Yorkshire Council toured the construction site in Pickering, which is to home 184,000 square feet of new industrial space called Pickering Park

It comes two weeks after planning permission was granted for nine more industrial units at the site, which will form phase three of the Thornton Road Business Park.

The council will buy and let the units once they are completed.

York-based construction company Lindum Group - the firm behind the development - hosted a visit to update councillors, officers, and the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (Y&NY LEP) on progress at Pickering Park.

Following its completion, the development will form phase three of Pickering’s Thornton Road Business Park and will be accessed off Enterprise Way.

Site preparations and infrastructure work began in September 2022, after Lindum was awarded £880,000 from the Government’s Getting Building Fund via the Y & NY LEP.

Councillors visited the site as work gets underway (Image: Lindum)

Following the planning permission being granted, a Lindum spokesperson said construction work on units ranging in size from 1,500 - 3,000 square feet is to begin shortly.

Lindum development manager Andy Gardner said the site is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“It was fantastic to show everyone how work is progressing and for the LEP to see the site coming to life,” he said.

“The land was contaminated, and so initial works have included remediation, as well as installing infrastructure to enable development of serviced units.

“This scheme would not be happening without support from the council and the LEP - and I would like to applaud their commitment to pushing ahead with this development.”

North Yorkshire Council's executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: "This development is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through collaborative working.

Councillors during the visit (Image: Lindum)

“Supporting new businesses and helping to grow North Yorkshire’s economy is a key aim of our new council, and I am really pleased that in Pickering we will be able to provide purpose-built units for new and expanding businesses in the local area.

“It is my vision to see units like these developed across the whole county so we can give young entrepreneurs the chance to get on the workforce ladder in start-up businesses.”

David Dickson, chair of the Y & NY LEP and infrastructure board, said: “We committed investment from the Government’s Getting Building Fund to this scheme to unlock the economic potential of the site.

“We’re really pleased to see the progress at Pickering Park, which will bring much-needed employment space to the area.”

A video report on the development can be watched online at: https://youtu.be/uAHBYkOoyX0