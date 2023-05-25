The Dewsbury-born Conservative Minister, the country’s first Muslim to serve in the Cabinet, will open the Big Tent Ideas Festival with a speech on Constructive Political Debate and Civil Disagreement- a key tenet of the Big Tent philosophy.

The opening event in the grounds of York Minster is at 6.30pm on Friday June 16, followed by a day of other talks and debates the day afterwards.

Organisers Radix say the Yorkshirewoman’s commitment to cross-party working was amply demonstrated by her co-hosting last year of Channel Four’s reality show, ‘Make me Prime Minister’, alongside Alastair Campbell.

'Packed line-up' as Big Tent Festival set for York event

Adding to Baroness Warsi of Dewsbury, the opening event will feature Big Tent Founder and Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, George Freeman MP, and York Central MP, Rachel Maskell, while the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell will deliver a video message of support.

Ben Rich, CEO of the Big Tent Ideas Festival, said: “This will be the perfect launch event for a day of non-partisan political debate, policy exploration, arts, drama, and lots of pleasant conversations in the Yorkshire sun, over a pint or two of Black Sheep.”

Tickets will be available for guests who have registered for the Big Tent Ideas Festival on Saturday June 17 but are limited in number. Invitations will be sent to those who have already registered – and to future registrations – so they can book for the opening ceremony.

The festival features front-bench politicians, business and civic leaders, academics – and most importantly – the public coming together for a day of debate and thought-provoking activities, panel discussions and interactive sessions, a Pitch Pit for local entrepreneurs, an art wall, a Community Fayre. In addition, a Speakers Corner promises to ensure everyone has a way to have their say.

As previously reported, City of York Council Leader Cllr Claire Douglas, Deputy Leader of North Yorkshire Council Cllr Gareth Dadd; Yorkshire Party leader Simon Bitcliffe and Baroness Judith Blake, Shadow Spokesperson, Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, who will be talking about devolution.

Radix Big Tent Festival to be staged in Dean's Park in 2023

York MP Julian Sturdy and deputy leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski will discuss whether decarbonisation can deliver economic success.

A talk on a new social contract for the NHS with feature speakers including former Health Secretary, Lord Lansley, CEO of the NHS Confederation Matthew Taylor and author and founder of The Equality Trust, Prof Kate Pickett.

Meanwhile, Shadow Immigration Minister, Stephen Kinnock MP will look at the impact of Covid and Brexit on the workforce.

The full programme can be found at. https://bigtent.org.uk/fest-programme-23/

Tickets are free but must be registered here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-radix-big-tent-ideas-festival-2023-regenerate-registration-474642587757.