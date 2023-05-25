POLICE are searching for a livestock owner in York following an incident in the area.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information relating to the Strensall Common area of the city, following reports received relating to a potential sheep worrying incident.

Officers said they would like to speak with the owner of livestock in this area.

In the event of any information that may assist enquiries, officers ask for contact to be made with the force control by calling 101 - and quoting reference number 12230085083.