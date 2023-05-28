MY son has just celebrated a significant birthday. I thought I’d make him a special card, using childhood photographs.

I have a friend, who has methodically filled photo albums over the decades and now orders digital albums online.

Everything neat, tidy and in date order. I wonder how many readers can say the same or perhaps are more like me?

Some old photos are in albums, but most are loose in photo envelopes, drawers, boxes, suitcases and all generally in a chaotic order.

Several times over the years I have started to tackle the photo piles, but the task has always ended up like assembling a 2000 piece jigsaw. The pieces are laid out, some join up and then I have to clear away. The whole lot get tipped back where they came from. Out of sight, out of mind.

This month, my study looks as if I threw those jigsaw pieces in the air and let them land on a temporary table, the desk, the floor, a spare bed and various plastic storage boxes. This time is going to be different. No, really, it is.

Procrastination comes with all the memory jogging that goes along with the sorting. A photo will launch a myriad of memories and life stories. Some bring smiles, some sadness. Some bring total bewilderment as to exactly where the umpteenth view was taken. Those photos are thrown in the bin. People, rather than places, is my sorting mantra. And why so many copies? Also into the bin.

Small steps can make big differences. Thirty minutes a day of sorting has become a minimum. I’ve remembered that sorting the photos was going to be a lockdown job, when there was all the time in the world. What did I find to do instead? I can’t delay anymore and must tackle the piles before the photos are jammed back into storage, the memories fade and the family are left with a mess.

So far, the birthday card has been made and I’ve written to two people from the past, sending photos reminding them of good times. They have been happily received. An aunt, who is developing dementia, has been sent photos of a birthday she celebrated with us over 20 years ago.

When the last photo is sorted, there are always the 3000+ digital photos on my computer to keep me going.

Rita Leaman is a writer and speaker on emotional health. As Alison R Russell, she published Are you Chasing Rainbows?. As Rita Leaman she published a compilation of The Press York columns 2014 -19 in ‘Wise Words’. website: chasingrainbows.org.uk