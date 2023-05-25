North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for Shirley Taylor from the city.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Shirley, 85, was last seen in Huntington at 9.15am on the morning of Thursday (May 25).

"We are concerned for her welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen Shirley since this morning to call us.

"Shirley is described as 5ft tall with grey hair and was wearing a light blue hoody, black trousers and was carrying a red handbag."

Call officers on 999 if you have seen her or know where she is now, quoting incident 100 of 25 May.