POLICE officers have found a missing York woman safe and well.
Earlier today (May 25) North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal in the search for a missing 85-year-old woman from York.
Officers have now confirmed she has been found.
A spokesperson said: "We're very pleased to report that she has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to all who shared our appeal."
