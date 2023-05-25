The Grade II listed bridge on the A170 at the southern end of the town is to undergo repair work starting on Tuesday (May 30) and lasting for two weeks.

While the work is carried out a full road closure will be in place from 6pm until midnight, and two-way traffic lights will be in operation out of these hours.

The work involves repairing bridge’s parapet.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “The upcoming parapet repairs are essential to maintain the safety of the bridge which sits on an integral route for residents, visitors and commuters.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any disruption that these works may cause.”

Advance warning signs will be installed and a signed diversion in place during the works.

On-site personnel will assist in managing access to properties and businesses within the closure.

Cllr George Jabbour, who represents the Helmsley and Sinnington division, added: “The timing of the works was decided based on the urgency of the repairs and the availability of the contractors.

“Every effort has been made to avoid traffic obstruction and arrangements will be in place to ensure that the impact on local people and businesses is minimal.”

For more details of the works and live updates, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map