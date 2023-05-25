POLICE officers are searching for a wanted man who failed to appear in court this week.
North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an appeal to locate wanted 66-year-old Gwyne Thomas Hollis from Beeston in Leeds
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Hollis was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
"He failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found guilty in his absence yesterday (May 24).
"Officers have conducted enquiries to locate Hollis, but so far have been unsuccessful."
Anyone who has any information which would assist officers in locating Hollis should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12190086765 when passing on information to officers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article