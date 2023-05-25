North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an appeal to locate wanted 66-year-old Gwyne Thomas Hollis from Beeston in Leeds

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Hollis was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

"He failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found guilty in his absence yesterday (May 24).

"Officers have conducted enquiries to locate Hollis, but so far have been unsuccessful."

Anyone who has any information which would assist officers in locating Hollis should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12190086765 when passing on information to officers.