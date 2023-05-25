Once they have reached the end of their life, old uniforms will be collected from depots and train crew centres on a regular basis before being shredded and used in one of three ways by their recycling partner, Avena.

Some of the material, if of a pure fibre structure, will be used to create new items of clothing; some will be used to make new products including insulation, sound boards and partition walls; and those not suitable for either of these avenues will be incinerated to create energy as an alternative to landfill.

With a nearly 7,000-strong workforce, many of whom wear uniforms and workwear, the turnover of garments through natural wear and tear alone is significant.

Old Northern uniforms after they have been shredded (Image: Northern)

Northern, the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England, has tens of thousands of pieces of uniform and workwear in use by colleagues across the business at any one time.

Many of the items feature the Northern logo and therefore have to be disposed of safely for security reasons - to avoid the possibility of items being used by those looking to impersonate rail workers and gain access to restricted areas of depots and stations.

Mike Roe, safety and environment director at Northern, said: “We already recycle 70 per cent of our waste, but we’re on a mission to get that to 74 per cent by 2026.

“Uniforms are something we have in abundance and through natural wear and tear and turnover of staff we regularly have to order in fresh supplies.

Northern staff in hi-vis clothing at a depot (Image: Northern)

“By ensuring old items are being recycled rather than ending up in general waste we can reduce our environmental impact and support other businesses that are looking to source greener components for their products.”

Elliott Day, senior executive at Avena, said: “As a business we’re delighted to start working with Northern to help them achieve a complete secure solution for end-of-life uniform and workwear.

READ MORE:

- New timetable for Northern Rail services starts

- 'Please don't watch porn on our trains' says York-based Northern

“The old uniforms and workwear will be recycled in the most effective way possible which guarantees full landfill avoidance whilst assisting Northern with their environmental targets.”

On Sunday May 21, Northern’s new summer timetable came into effect.

The operator says all customers, especially those who have made regular journeys on the same train times, are advised to check before they travel. For more information, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/timetablechange