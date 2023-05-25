More than £15 million worth of Clubcard vouchers are set to expire on May 31, with customers being urged to check their vouchers and ensure they are redeemed before the use-by date.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has previously highlighted the issue on ITV Good Morning Britain.

Speaking on the show last week, he said: “Go online and check, or on the app, and check whether you have any of these vouchers, it will tell you if you have any unused vouchers."

He also offered some tips on how to make your Tesco Clubcard vouches last longer, adding: “I've got a trick for you. If you're saying I don't know what want to do with them now, here's a trick how you can extend the life of your vouchers.

"Say you've got a £10 voucher, you go online, you login, you spend say 50p of your £10, so you've now got £1.50 in restaurant vouchers - because 50p becomes £1.50.

"For the rest of the £9.50, they re-issue it and it lasts another two years.

"So if you spend just a little bit of the voucher, the rest of it is re-issued and it lasts another two years."

The warning comes as Tesco are set to slash the value of their Clubcard vouchers this summer.

Currently, Clubcard customers can triple the value of points when they spend at one of more than 100 'Reward Partners' which includes Pizza Express, Disney+ and Hotels.com.

The change will see shoppers only able to double their points rather than triple them meaning that they will get less for their money.

This change will come into effect on June 14.