I was taken by a job title in your report ‘Archbishop meets Pope in Rome visit’ (The Press, May 24).
York’s Archbishop Stephen was scheduled to meet Vatican cleric Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. His job title? ‘Pro-Prefect for the Section of Evangelization of Dicastery for Evangelization’!
Amen to that..
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
