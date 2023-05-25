The ride starts at Millennium Bridge at 4.15pm on Saturday June 10.

Ride in as much or little clothing as you like (fancy dress, body paint, undies). Nudity is partly to get headlines, yes, but also partly to show our glory as vulnerable, unique humans.

Why? It’s a healthy parade for road safety and the climate. Enjoy body proudness and celebrating our legs to propel us.

20mph limits are key to get York and its villages moving - they bring accessibility for all. 20mph roads are safer, reduce casualties (20-40 per cent fewer eg in Calderdale), and nudge some out of cars to legs, reducing traffic volumes and danger without affecting trip times overall.

The ride, which started 20 years ago as a fuel dependency protest, follows a 5-mile route, finishes at 5.30, is legal and marshalled by police.

It is free, with no need to book. So bring friends, take photos and videos, make history and have fun!

See you on June 10.

Anna Semlyen (co-organiser), Howard Drive, Rawcliffe