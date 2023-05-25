There are several examples that demonstrate our outgoing council’s disdain for York’s residents, but I have recently noticed one that sums up their attitude perfectly.
Anyone that has had to use Tadcaster Road from Tesco Askham Bar out towards the A64 knows that over the last few weeks, the drainage works that have been taking place have caused major congestion.
That in itself has no doubt been frustrating for local residents.
However, I noticed that the temporary traffic control was removed just in time for the first race event of the year, but has now been reintroduced.
It would be fair to assume that the council pandered to York Racecourse to make sure that any visitors entering York from that side didn’t have to sit and suffer in the traffic like us poor residents.
S Jones, Chaloners Road, York
