A MAN has been involved in a fire at house in York.
Nirth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.41pm last night (May 24) after reports of a fire in Burdyke Avenue, York.
A service spokesman said: "Acomb and York crews were mobilised to a fire in a first floor flat which suffered significant fire damage.
"A 28 -year-old man was rescued from a property by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus, and given oxygen therapy prior to the arrival of the ambulance.
"Fire crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."
