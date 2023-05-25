POLICE and firefighters have been called in after a man threatened to set fire to a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.32pm last night (May 24) to Huntington in York after reports of a man threatening to start a fire.
A service spokesman said: "Police requested our assistance with a male who was threatening to set fire to his property.
"Crews liaised with police on scene and the man was left in the care of police.
"There was no fire and no further action taken by our crew."
