City of York Council say that Lord Mayor's Walk, which skirts the city walls on the inner ring road, will be closed to traffic next week between the junctions with Gillygate and Monkgate.

Gas mains work will be carried out and the road will be closed from the early hours of Tuesday (May 30) until 5pm on Sunday, June 18, or sooner if the works are completed.

A diversion route for vehicles and pedestrians will be signed throughout the closure, but drivers can expect lengthy delays.