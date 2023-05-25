A MAJOR road in York looks set to close for three weeks for roadworks to be carried out.
City of York Council say that Lord Mayor's Walk, which skirts the city walls on the inner ring road, will be closed to traffic next week between the junctions with Gillygate and Monkgate.
Gas mains work will be carried out and the road will be closed from the early hours of Tuesday (May 30) until 5pm on Sunday, June 18, or sooner if the works are completed.
A diversion route for vehicles and pedestrians will be signed throughout the closure, but drivers can expect lengthy delays.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel