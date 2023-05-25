A CAR has smashed through a front garden in a crash in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to reports of a crash in the Selby village of Womersley yesterday afternoon (May 24).
It looks like the Audi has smashed through a garden before coming to rest on a parked vintage MG.
Station manager Tony Walker said at the time: "Crews from Selby and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue along with police and ambulance are currently dealing with a single vehicle crash in the Womersley area.
"No serious injuries reported at this time. Your services working for you when you need us."
