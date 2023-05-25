North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to reports of a crash in the Selby village of Womersley yesterday afternoon (May 24).

It looks like the Audi has smashed through a garden before coming to rest on a parked vintage MG.

Station manager Tony Walker said at the time: "Crews from Selby and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue along with police and ambulance are currently dealing with a single vehicle crash in the Womersley area.

"No serious injuries reported at this time. Your services working for you when you need us."