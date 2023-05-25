North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out in the early hours this morning (May 25) after reports of a fire in Acomb.

Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from Acomb and York have rescued a man from a flat fire in the Acomb area of the city.

"The cause is now under investigation.

"If you have any fire safety concerns visit our website for links and advice.

"Your fire service is here to help.

"Superb 999 team effort."