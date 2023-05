Officers have been searching for Keira, 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York yesterday (May 24).

A police spokesman said: "They were last seen in Hull.

"Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York or West Yorkshire and may be with three boys.

"Friends and family have been unable to contact them.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen the girls or who has information about their whereabouts, to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately."

It's the third time in a week the pair have gone missing and on the previous occasion they turned up in Hull.

Keira is described as white, 5’3”, of slim build, with very long blonde hair.

Katie is described as white, 5’7”, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black top.

Anyone who has seen the girls or has information that could assist police enquiries is asked to call 101.

If anyone has an immediate sighting or knows where they are now is asked to call 999.

NYP Ref – NYP-24052023-0598 (Katie) NYP-24052023-0583 (Keira)