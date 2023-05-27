Robin Hood's Bay featured in the top 20 UK seaside locations for fish and chips spots by travel website Omio.

Using Tripadvisor data, the research ranked UK locations based on the number of fish and chip shops, the average rating and the average number of reviews.

Robin Hood's Bay ranked in 6th position, claiming a place in the top 10.

According to Tripadvisor, there are around seven places to choose from with an average rating of 4.21/5 if you’re craving a portion of fish and chips anytime soon.

Top 20 best UK seaside locations for fish and chips

These are the best UK seaside locations for fish and chips in the UK, according to the data from Omio:

Plockton - Scotland St Ives - Cornwall Lochinver - Scotland Portmeirion - Wales Crosby - Merseyside Robin Hood's Bay - North Yorkshire Barton-on-Sea - Hampshire Pittenweem - Scotland Southwold - Suffolk Margate - Kent Hastings - Sussex Ilfracombe - Devon Porthmadog - Wales Shanklin - Isle of Wight Folkestone - Kent Tynemouth - North Tyneside Llandudno - Wales Bournemouth - Dorset Tenby - Wales New Brighton - Merseyside

Just some of the places rated on Tripadvisor for fish and chips in Robin Hoods Bay include The Fylingdales Inn (4.5/5), The Victoria Hotel (4/5) and Fish Box (4/5).