A coastal village in North Yorkshire has been named among the best places for fish and chips in the UK.
Robin Hood's Bay featured in the top 20 UK seaside locations for fish and chips spots by travel website Omio.
Using Tripadvisor data, the research ranked UK locations based on the number of fish and chip shops, the average rating and the average number of reviews.
Robin Hood's Bay ranked in 6th position, claiming a place in the top 10.
According to Tripadvisor, there are around seven places to choose from with an average rating of 4.21/5 if you’re craving a portion of fish and chips anytime soon.
Top 20 best UK seaside locations for fish and chips
These are the best UK seaside locations for fish and chips in the UK, according to the data from Omio:
- Plockton - Scotland
- St Ives - Cornwall
- Lochinver - Scotland
- Portmeirion - Wales
- Crosby - Merseyside
- Robin Hood's Bay - North Yorkshire
- Barton-on-Sea - Hampshire
- Pittenweem - Scotland
- Southwold - Suffolk
- Margate - Kent
- Hastings - Sussex
- Ilfracombe - Devon
- Porthmadog - Wales
- Shanklin - Isle of Wight
- Folkestone - Kent
- Tynemouth - North Tyneside
- Llandudno - Wales
- Bournemouth - Dorset
- Tenby - Wales
- New Brighton - Merseyside
Just some of the places rated on Tripadvisor for fish and chips in Robin Hoods Bay include The Fylingdales Inn (4.5/5), The Victoria Hotel (4/5) and Fish Box (4/5).
