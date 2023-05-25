The gardens will be open on June 3, 4 and 5 as part of the National Garden Scheme's ‘Gardens Open For Charity' initiative, that raises millions of pounds annually for nursing charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK.

Langdale End, opening for the National Garden Scheme for the tenth time in 2023, is an maze-like garden with a mix of contemporary and cottage garden styles.

Wayside has a variety of garden areas, with developing vegetable and fruit growing areas with a greenhouse.

The gardens at Oranmore Cottage, Shipton Cottage and York House are opening for the first time under the scheme.

Oranmore is a surprising 'hidden garden' divided into two distinct areas featuring decorative architectural plants and carefully chosen herbaceous perennials.

Shipton Cottage is a medium-sized country cottage garden comprising shrubs, herbaceous, ferns and trees designed to create an atmosphere of peacefulness.

York House, meanwhile, is a wildlife-friendly garden with a bit of everything, including prairie-style and cottage gardens, an edible garden and chickens.

The gardens will be open between 11am and 5pm on all three days. The combined entry cost to all five is £5 for adults - free for children.

"We're proud to share our garden with the public to raise valuable funds for the charities supported by the National Garden Scheme and it's good to see more gardens in the village opening, said Peter Thompson, who been opening Langdale End with his wife, Di for a decade. "It makes for a good day out for people."

For more information, visit bit.ly/ShiptonthorpeNGS