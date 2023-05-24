A fire crew from York was called to assist police at King’s Staith in their search for a missing woman at 12:49pm.

The fire boat was deployed and a full search of the area was conducted.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said: “Crew from York assisted police in the search for a missing female.

“Crew asked to use their boat to search down the River Ouse. A full search was carried out by crews with no sightings of female.

“The incident was left with police.”