Fire crews were called to search a river in York today (May 24) following reports of a missing woman.
A fire crew from York was called to assist police at King’s Staith in their search for a missing woman at 12:49pm.
The fire boat was deployed and a full search of the area was conducted.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said: “Crew from York assisted police in the search for a missing female.
“Crew asked to use their boat to search down the River Ouse. A full search was carried out by crews with no sightings of female.
“The incident was left with police.”
