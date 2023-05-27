The other is an internationally-renowned drag performer famed for her pithy catchphrases and for starring in the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

But on June 30, Castle Howard and Kitty Scott-Claus will be coming together for an afternoon tea like no other in the stately home's beautiful Long Gallery.

Timed as part of Pride month, Kitty will be gracing the Castle Howard halls and delivering what has been billed as an 'amazing performance' to diners while they enjoy a classic afternoon tea.

It's the first time the stately home has ever done anything of this kind.

Just what Sebastian Flyte - the central character of Brideshead revisited - might have made of it is anybody's guess.

Kitty Scott-Claus (Image: Supplied)

But the stately home says it is determined to reach out audiences it has not tapped into before - and provide different offers to different people.

Abbi Ollive, Castle Howard's director of marketing and visitors, said: ‘We’re so excited to host this event in (the) Long Gallery.

"Each year we program a broad range of events to appeal to audiences in our local and wider community in York and beyond.

"We’re delighted to combine our elegant Afternoon Tea service with a glamorous performance from such a well-renowned artist. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to this fun and fabulous event."

Kitty - real name Louis Westwood - has been described as 'one of London's best known drag queens' after competing on the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. She finished as a runner-up alongside Ella Vaday.

On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Meet the Queens of series three on the BBC Media Centre she explained how she came up with her stage name.

"Originally I was going to be Madonna Kebab, then I thought about Chelsea Bun, or Burger Queen, but nothing landed," she said.

"But one day it just hit me. I have a large array of funny catch phrases and funny voices - and I realised that whenever someone was being a bit catty, I always used to say ‘ooh saucer of milk…. this kitty’s got claws!'

"And so that’s how Kitty Scott-Claus was born!"

Kitty will give two performances during the afternoon tea service, which is billed as being part of York Pride celebrations.

Afternoon Tea with Kitty Scott-Claus, Castle Howard Long gallery, June 30, 5pm.

Tickets, including include entry to the Castle Howard house and gardens, a full afternoon tea and a glass of Nyetimber Classic Cuvee or a soft drink, cost from £79.12 and are available from castlehoward.seetickets.com/tour/afternoon-tea-with-kitty-scott-claus