THE curtain is about to rise on an unusual wedding venue in the heart of York as the Grand Opera House sets the stage to put weddings on the bill from this summer.
Couples looking to give their wedding dreams a theatrical flourish can tread the boards at this York theatre from August.
A spokesperson for the Grand Opera House said: "We have just received a licence to hold wedding ceremonies, bringing a brand new and unique place for couples to tie the knot in York.
"York is a popular destination for weddings and the team at the Grand Opera House are excited to be opening the building for couples to wed for the first time in recorded history."
The theatre will be able to accommodate wedding ceremonies from two to 200 people and packages include the use of the stage for the wedding, access to dressing rooms for important pre-ceremony touch ups, drinks packages in the recently refurbished bars and exclusive use of the newly launched Ambassador Theatre Lounge.
Couples will then have the option to have their reception and breakfast at one of the many venues across York.
Laura McMillan, theatre director, added: "We are thrilled to provide couples with the opportunity to wed in the iconic surroundings of the Grand Opera House. Our stage has hosted stars from Gary Barlow to Vivien Leigh and is a truly dramatic place to get married."
Couples will have the option to have their guests in the stalls or joining them on the stage.
The 1,000-seater theatre is Grade-II listed and first opened its doors in 1902.
Since then, it has seen many changes - in 1958 the stage was removed and roller skating, wrestling and bingo took place in the venue based across Clifford Street and Cumberland Street.
Many famous names have graced its stage. In 1904, Charlie Chaplin performed there in a production of Sherlock Holmes and Laurel and Hardy took to the stage during their tour in 1953.
Since 1989, the theatre has played host to ballet, opera, and touring West End musicals including, most recently, SIX and Heathers.
Leading comedians such as Michael McIntyre and Jimmy Carr regularly appear on stage as well as musical acts from Bryan Adams to Gary Barlow. The latter undertook four performances at the Grand Opera House of his one-man show A Different Stage last summer to a sell-out crowd.
Dates are available from August this year and any interested couples are encouraged to contact yorkweddings@theambassadors.com for more information and to arrange a site visit.
Tell us your wedding story
If you have recently tied the knot in York and would like to see your photos in The Press and online for free, please get in touch with us via the Send Now tab below...
Our wedding
Have you recently tied the knot ? Well, we want to help you share your good news with York Press readers. Please tell us about your wedding and send us your favourite photos too. You can send us photos of yourselves, your rings, the cake, flowers, guests and anything else that helps tell the story of your big day. Congratulations!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here