Couples looking to give their wedding dreams a theatrical flourish can tread the boards at this York theatre from August.

A spokesperson for the Grand Opera House said: "We have just received a licence to hold wedding ceremonies, bringing a brand new and unique place for couples to tie the knot in York.

"York is a popular destination for weddings and the team at the Grand Opera House are excited to be opening the building for couples to wed for the first time in recorded history."

Couples will be able to get married on the stage of the Grand Opera House, York (Image: Supplied)

The theatre will be able to accommodate wedding ceremonies from two to 200 people and packages include the use of the stage for the wedding, access to dressing rooms for important pre-ceremony touch ups, drinks packages in the recently refurbished bars and exclusive use of the newly launched Ambassador Theatre Lounge.

Couples will then have the option to have their reception and breakfast at one of the many venues across York.

Laura McMillan, theatre director, added: "We are thrilled to provide couples with the opportunity to wed in the iconic surroundings of the Grand Opera House. Our stage has hosted stars from Gary Barlow to Vivien Leigh and is a truly dramatic place to get married."

Couples will have the option to have their guests in the stalls or joining them on the stage.

How the theatre looked in the 1950s (Image: Newsquest)

The 1,000-seater theatre is Grade-II listed and first opened its doors in 1902.

Since then, it has seen many changes - in 1958 the stage was removed and roller skating, wrestling and bingo took place in the venue based across Clifford Street and Cumberland Street.

Many famous names have graced its stage. In 1904, Charlie Chaplin performed there in a production of Sherlock Holmes and Laurel and Hardy took to the stage during their tour in 1953.

Since 1989, the theatre has played host to ballet, opera, and touring West End musicals including, most recently, SIX and Heathers.

Leading comedians such as Michael McIntyre and Jimmy Carr regularly appear on stage as well as musical acts from Bryan Adams to Gary Barlow. The latter undertook four performances at the Grand Opera House of his one-man show A Different Stage last summer to a sell-out crowd.

They can have guests in the auditorium - or on stage with them

Dates are available from August this year and any interested couples are encouraged to contact yorkweddings@theambassadors.com for more information and to arrange a site visit.

Tell us your wedding story

If you have recently tied the knot in York and would like to see your photos in The Press and online for free, please get in touch with us via the Send Now tab below...