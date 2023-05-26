Simon Welton called the woman a bad name and picked up a stool, said Kelly Clarke, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

“Fearing she was about to be attacked with it, she covered her face,” said Ms Clarke.

“The defendant grabbed the complainant by the throat, threw her to the floor, put his arm over her neck and applied pressure.

“The complainant stated she struggled to breath and begged for the defendant to let go of her.”

At first Welton ignored her cry for help, but then released her and left the garden in Camblesforth near Selby.

Judge Simon Hickey said Welton had made the woman relive the experience by denying a charge of intentional strangulation and standing trial.

“There is clear bruising on her neck,” the judge said after looking at a picture of the woman.

“I am not surprised you were found guilty on her evidence and the evidence of the injuries.”

Looking at him in the dock, the judge told Welton: “You are a powerfully built man and she was struggling to breathe.

“It appears you are now ashamed about what you have done. So you should be, attacking a woman in her home.”

Welton, 39, of Glover Road, Scunthorpe, was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does a course on how to conduct domestic relationships and does 100 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman in any way, going to her home street and from making any reference to her on social media for the next five years.

The trial was held at York Magistrates' Court and after the guilty verdict, Welton was sent for sentence by a judge who can pass longer sentences than magistrates.

For Welton, Ian Cook said: “He has tried to reflect upon his conduct and upon his behaviour and how he dealt with matters on that night. He looks back on it with some degree of shame.”

Ms Clarke said Welton and the woman were at her home and were sitting in an outside bar area.

Their conversation turned into an argument which escalated into the attack.

Mr Cook said: “The man who behaved in that very poor fashion is very, very different in his daily life.”

Welton was a “hard-working man” who had joined the armed forces straight from school and had had various jobs in civilian life. His current employer was in court to support him, said Mr Cook.