Julia Healey of Huntington-based Julia Healey Photography has earned recognition as possibly one of the top 50 photographers in the country.

The 36-year-old has been recognised as a ‘Master Craftsman’ with the Guild of Photographers, the highly regarded national photographic body whose members are committed to achieving the highest standards of professionalism for the benefit of their customers.

Achieving this with the Guild involves a rigorous assessment process. So much so, less than 50 photographers in England hold this title!

Guild directors Steven and Lesley Thirsk said: “We are delighted that Julia has achieved this! The Guild has very demanding standards, so this achievement reflects Julia’s commitment to her photography, as well as her ability. The judging is undertaken by a panel of industry experts from a variety of photography backgrounds, so Julia should be very proud of this recognition”.

Julia, who came to the York area from Bedfordshire 15 years ago, has been a professional photographer for around 8 years.

Originally, she worked in admin roles but had always been interested in photography, undertaking a course in her former home county, which later led to a role as a photographer for a local estate agency.

“I realised this is what I wanted to do all my life, to turn my passion into a career,” she said.

Many other photographers also specialise in weddings, but Julia believes she has more of a personal touch than others. She also loves weddings and was recently a finalist in the North of England Wedding Awards.

Married, but with no children, the owner of b/w cat Neko and calico cat Willow, she also appreciates how important pets are.

Julia took to photographing pets shortly after adopting her two cats, quickly realising how much a part of the family they are.

Julia explained: “I believe that each pet has their own individual personality just like we do, and am passionate that they are very much part of the family, so I started photographing pets in order to capture some truly beautiful and natural portraits of them, but to also capture their personality and preserve them in everlasting memories.”

Julia says she is thrilled to have achieved Master Craftsman qualification with her pet ‘pawtrait’ photography image panel, .

She added: “These qualifications reflect many years’ experience and hard work as well as a reflection of my commitment to delivering the very best service to all my clients. With only 50 people in the country holding the Master Craftsman title and also being the first pet photographer to deliver a gallery of cat images this really is an incredible accomplishment for me”.

To find out more about Julia and her wedding and pet photography services, go to: www.juliahealeyphotography.com