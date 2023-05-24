A main road into York has reopened after a crash.
The A19 Shipton Road, in Rawcliffe, was partially closed this afternoon (May 24) with reports of slow traffic heading northbound.
According to the AA, the incident was affecting traffic near Manor Lane and a detour was in operation for multiple bus services.
A diversion was also in place for drivers heading northbound.
Now, City of York Council has confirmed that Shipton Road has reopened.
Traffic has also returned to normal.
