Emily Clarke, 31, and Matthew Brough, 20, make up half of the entire four-strong GB tennis squad for the event.

Both are members of the York Disability Tennis Network - and they're an inspiration to their fellow members, admits coach Rob Hodge.

"We're incredibly proud of both of them!" Rob said. "They are fabulous role models for anybody wanting to play tennis."

Emily, from Wigginton, has the genetic condition Fragile X Syndrome - the most common inherited cause of leaning disability.

Bright and bubbly when she's relaxed, the condition means she struggles with social interaction, and easily gets anxious. She also gets distracted easily, and struggles with numbers, says her dad Anthony.

But tennis has been brilliant for her. And she's hugely excited about the Special Olympics.

"She's so chuffed! " Anthony said. "We got a note telling her she had been selected, and she couldn't believe it!"

Matthew, from Osbaldwick, who lives with a learning disability, dyspraxia and autistic traits, is equally excited, says his dad David.

"He's terribly excited!" he said. "It's going to be an incredible experience for them. Just to be selected is an enormous achievement!"

Emily and Matthew will be going out to Berlin with the GB special Olympics squad.

The entire team will be spending a few days in Stuttgart first, before moving into the team hotel in Berlin.

- Emily Clarke life with Fragile X Syndrome

- Matthew Brough overcomes learning disabilities to represent team GB

Their parents will be travelling out separately, so as to be able to watch them compete.

The pair will each play singles and mixed doubles at the Olympics - partnering each-other.

Neither are strangers to the limelight.

In 2019, Emily appeared on Channel 4 show The Undateables, and is also the subject of a You Tube video, ‘Fragile Not Broken’, made by her sister Phoebe, who is a TV researcher.

Matthew, meanwhile, was the York Sport Young Disabled Sports Person of the Year in 2019 and 2022.

But taking part in the Special Olympics will be their biggest achievement so far.

David said playing tennis with the York Disability Tennis Network (YDTN) had opened so many doors for his son.

"He struggled at school, but the tennis has just improved his confidence and his ability to engage with people no end," he said.

Rob Hodge, Matthew and Emily's coach at the YDTN, said Matthew even now helped out as an assistant coach, working with visually impaired players.

He said the YDTN now had almost 30 players, from the very young to players in their 30s.

They train together at various locations in York - including Wigginton and the David Lloyd centre - and also take part in competitions all over the country, Rob said.

Not all would go on to play in the Special Olympics, he conceded. But many had made friends for life through the network. "The social aspect has been incredible for them," he said.

The network was always ready to welcome new members, he added. Visit ydtn.org.uk to find out more.