House prices in the city fell by 0.5 per cent to an average of £327,184 in March, Land Registry figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 10.9 per cent over the last year – the highest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Over the month, the York picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices decreased 2.1 per cent. Across the UK as a whole, prices fell by 1.2 per cent.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York increased by £32,000 – putting the area top among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities for annual price growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in north east Lincolnshire gained 2.1 per cent in value, giving an average price of £148,000.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in York in March – as they dropped one per cent in price to £284,208 on average.

First-time buyers in York spent an average of £279,000 on their property – £27,000 more than a year ago.