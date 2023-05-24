Norwegian company Yara International says the global production plant will allow Yara to boost its market share in the crop nutrition and biostimulant business, one of the fastest growing markets in agriculture.

The new plant, to be sited close to the company’s existing site at Manor Place on the Pocklington Industrial Estate, will also allow the company, founded as Norsk Hydro in 1905, to double its capacity when the facility opens by the end of 2025 and further expand production capacity if needed.

Virtually all the output from the plant will be exported to markets around the world.

Sales of YaraVita specialty crop nutrition products and biostimulants have grown fivefold in the last 20 years. These products are formulated to meet the specific needs of crops throughout the growing season and to help them increase their resilience to climate change.

Mónica Andrés Enríquez, Executive Vice President for Europe at Yara International, said: “Our specialty crop nutrition products help farmers increase yields and quality without increasing land use. That not only benefits farmers but is also good for the planet.”

“It’s no wonder that this market is growing exponentially. Amid today’s food security and climate change challenges, it’s more important than ever to feed the world with nutritious food while also protecting the planet,” she added.

Rejane Souza, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation at Yara International, said: “If one nutrient is lacking or under stress, crop growth, yield and quality can be reduced. Specialty crop nutrition products are complementary to traditional mineral fertilizers and are crucial for achieving balanced crop nutrition.

“Although only needed in small amounts, they can make a big difference for farmers and are critical to ensure a lower carbon footprint for food production by increasing yield per unit of land.”

Yara says around 3,000 trials have been conducted to test the quality of its products. The trials have resulted in higher yields, typically increasing 3-8% and as much as 30%.”

In addition to being the UK division’s head office, the Yara Pocklington site is also the global centre for the development and production of the YaraVita range of foliar and micronutrient fertilisers.

The business started in Pocklington in 1967 and now sells YaraVita products using local Yara units or specialist distributors in over 60 countries.

Activities on the site include production, global product management, product development, agronomic advice and soil / plant analysis.

Yara has operated in the UK since 1843, through is acquisition by Norsk Hydro in 1982 until today, with different company names and acquisitions, evolving from Fisons, to Yara UK Limited via Norsk Hydro and Hydro Agri.

Globally, Oslo-headquartered Yara International employs 17,500 staff across 60 countries, with worldwide revenues of US$24.1bn.