Dylan Thomas Bandeira, 21, was one of three men who visited home after home in a Ryedale village on September 2 with items for sale.

In their wake residents, including a 92-year-old man, reported money and items going missing, said Aksa Hussain, prosecuting.

When the 81-year-old agreed to buy tea towels from him, Bandeira stole his watch, said Hussain.

Bandeira later told a probation officer he had gone into several rooms as the 81-year-old man in the kitchen was counting out the money he was going to pay for the tea towels. Bandeira, of Albourne Green, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was 20 when he committed the offence.

“Undoubtedly it was a sneaky, mean offence,” Judge Simon Hickey told him. “He wanted to help you.”

The judge said as Bandeira left the house with payment for the tea towels, he asked the 81-year-old if he knew the time.

“You were checking if he was aware of where his watch was,” the judge told Bandeira.

He said Bandeira was a drug user, taking diazepam or cocaine.

He had had to pay off drug debts.

“It may explain why at 20 you are acting as you did,” he said.

The judge also said Bandeira had some mental and other difficulties.

“I find, just, that I can give you a suspended prison sentence,” said the judge.

He passed a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition Bandeira does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work. Bandeira must also pay £425 prosecution costs and an £187 statutory surcharge.

Ms Hussain said Bandeira was the second of the three men to visit the 81-year-old’s home in Ampleforth on September 2. The villager was gardening.

Bandeira claimed he had just got out of prison and was going to join the Army.

The pensioner “took pity” on him and although the tea towels were overpriced, agreed to pay £30 for them, said Ms Hussain.

He let Bandeira follow him into the house when he went to get his money.

Shortly afterwards, police, called by other villagers who had had items stolen, stopped Bandeira, found the watch and returned it to its owner.

For Bandeira, Calum McNicholas said he had not used any threats and had not caused any damage or disturbance.

The burglar had shown he was remorseful.

He had recently been offered a job and was supported by his girlfriend, the court heard.