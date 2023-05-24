George Smith, who presents the station’s Wednesday evening segment, has announced that he has ended his freelance contract with the BBC early due his treatment by the broadcaster.

His final show on BBC Radio York will air a week today, on Wednesday, May 31, with his BBC Lincolnshire Friday show and BBC Introducing shows finishing over the coming months.

He is the second presenter to leave BBC Radio York this month, following the departure of the long-serving Jonathan Cowap, who announced his decision live on air on May 4.

As reported by The Press, the BBC’s local radio cuts will lead to the loss of 48 jobs, in a move in which the broadcaster hopes will “modernise” their services and divert more resources to online news.

In response to the cuts, BBC journalists will walk out for a second time next month, staging a 48-hour strike on June 7-8.

Paul Siegert, the national broadcasting organiser for the National Union of Journalists, said that it had been “a very bruising and upsetting time” for those who have had to reapply for their jobs.

He said that local news “binds communities together” and that the public will “lose familiar presenters who have become their friends,” and called upon the BBC to easily solve the dispute.

A BBC spokesperson said the broadcaster was “disappointed” with the result of the NUJ ballot and would “continue to engage with the union” in a bid to “minimise the impact” on its staff and audiences.



Jonathan Cowap also left BBC Radio York this month after 34 years in the role. (Image: Newsquest)

In a statement published on Twitter, George admitted that he did not wish take up vacancies at other stations within the BBC, as the last few months had “left a sour taste”.

He said that he had appreciated the opportunities he had been given while working at BBC Local Radio but had decided to leave the broadcaster and end his BBC Radio York contract at the end of May.

His final broadcast on the station will be on May 31, with his final shows on BBC Radio Lincolnshire and BBC Introducing concluding by September.

Coverage of these slots will then be regionalised using content from other stations.

George said he was not given the opportunity to put his name forward to carry on presenting his shows after his contract finished.

“To be honest, leaving is not entirely by choice – the BBC decided freelance presenters couldn’t apply to keep their shows, only staff members could apply initially,” he said.

“There are a couple of vacancies at other stations that I can now apply for, but the last few months – which have been awful for all involved – have left a sour taste.

“The future being proposed doesn’t excite me, so I think it’s best that I go.

“It’s sad for me – BBC local radio has been my home since pretty much the start of my career.”

George welcomed the opportunity to explore more of the sector and gave thanks to his colleagues and listeners over the years.