Police in York have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Holly Clarke, a 28-year-old from the Clifton area of the city, who was reported missing just after 10am this morning (May 24).

A police spokesman said: "She was last seen at 8.30am at an address in the Clifton area of York. We believe that she may be heading towards the city centre.

"Both Holly’s family and the police have been making extensive enquiries to locate her.

"However, concerns are now growing for her safety.

"Holly is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with dark hair which has blue tips at the ends.

"It is believed she is wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt and she has bandages on her left arm.

"If you have seen Holly or someone who matches her description, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1."

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so we can make sure she is safe and well.

Please quote reference number NYP-24052023-0142 when providing details.