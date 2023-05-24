Earlier today police in York issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Holly Clarke, a 28-year-old from the Clifton area of the city, who was reported missing just after 10am this morning (May 24).

A police spokesman said: "She was last seen at 8.30am at an address in the Clifton area of York. We believe that she may be heading towards the city centre.

"Both Holly’s family and the police have been making extensive enquiries to locate her.

"However, concerns are now growing for her safety.

"Holly is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with dark hair which has blue tips at the ends.

"It is believed she is wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt and she has bandages on her left arm.

"If you have seen Holly or someone who matches her description, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1."

Now police have said they are pleased to report that she has been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal and called in with information," they say.