Freeklime, which has opened on Kettlestring Lane, has partnered with Harrogate-based confectionary brand, for the event, which runs from Friday May 26 and Monday May 29.

With ten Freeklime painted rocks to be found across the city, the aim of the game is for finders to bring their rock to the climbing gym based on Kettlestring Ln. The first through the door will receive a Mighty Fine Hamper and free entry into the climbing centre with a friend whilst runner-up participants will receive a Giftbox each.

Chris Whitehead, Managing Director of Freeklime said: “The aim of the Freeklime rock hunt is to simply have some fun and bring a smile to the faces of local residents. Anyone of any age can get involved and the more people who join in, the better.”

The giveaway starts at 10am on Friday May 26 with clues of the rock locations being shared on Freeklime York’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Olivia de Juan, Brand Manager of Mighty Fine said: “We’re really thrilled to be partnering with Freeklime to celebrate the launch of their new site, in such a fun & exciting way. We love that everyone can get involved in this hunt and we’re hopeful people discover the joys of rock climbing and eating our honeycomb!”

Freeklime York is a one-level indoor climbing gym which boasts over 200 climbing routes within 9,657 square feet of space. A light refreshment area for drinks and small snacks is available too.

Chris added: “Both Freeklime and Mighty Fine are committed to doing our bit to support the environment. So, we would be so grateful if any participants and finders would consider picking up litter whilst they are out searching for rocks, so that York’s community spaces remain clean and tidy for everyone to enjoy.”

Freeklime York is open as normal over the Bank Holiday Weekend. To find out more visit, www.freeklime.co.uk