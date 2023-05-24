But highways chiefs are pulling out all the stops to minimise the impact on traffic.

City of York Council said it will be carrying out essential maintenance works to bridges on the A1237 from Monday May 29.

The work will be carried out on the Rawcliffe Ings Bridge over the River Ouse and Millfield Railway Bridge over the East Coast Main Line. It will not impact railway services.

A refurbishment costing around £200,000, funded by the annual structures allocated highways budget, will include resurfacing sections of the bridge and drainage replacement.

To help ease traffic flow, works will take place at night, between 8pm and 6am, working seven days a week over a five-week period. Weather permitting, the scheme will aim to be completed by Monday July 3.

To help further ease traffic - and in order to carry out the work safely - the scheme will be split into four phases so that the single lane closure will only be in place on shorter sections of the carriageway at a time.

Work will be carried out under temporary traffic signals to minimise disruption and marshalls will be on-site to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

During the day, provisions will be put in place to ensure the road is fully reopened, but covered by ramps to protect the surface. For safety reasons the speed limit will be reduced to 30mph from each roundabout for the full duration of the work.

Emergency services, cyclists and pedestrians will be permitted through the works at all times.

A spokesperson the City of York Council said: "As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public. However, everything will be done to keep this to a minimum.

"The council remains committed to an improved bridge crossing on the A1237 for both pedestrians and cyclists and this forms part of the scheme that the council has lodged with the Department for Transport.

"The work forms part of significant investment in the city over the next 10 years, including developments to build new homes and attract more well-paid jobs to the city."

Residents and visitors are urged to plan ahead in advance, which could help to reduce time spent in traffic.

"York is one of the best cities for sustainable travel, which is central to our emerging Local Transport Strategy as well as our recently adopted Economic, Climate Change and Health and Wellbeing 10-year strategies," the council spokesperson added.

For more information about current roadworks in York, or to get alerts on roadworks happening in each area, visit the City of York Council website.