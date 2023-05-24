Berry’s has announced the opening of a new branch at 60 Stonegate, which adds to its other existing stores at numbers 1 and 52 Stonegate.

Berry’s, which began in Scarborough and Southport in 1897, says the three venues in the historic Minster Quarter all complement each other.

The company also says each store has the perfect space to showcase some of the world’s most luxurious watch brands and Berry’s jewellery collections.

Berry's prepares to launch a third jewellery shop in York

The new store, sited in a historic building dating to 1646, will host an all-new dedicated Patek Philippe showroom and the company’s own Berry’s Fine Jewellery portfolio.

The shop's interior (Image: Pic supplied)

Berrys says the new concept will allow Berry’s to offer some of the most unique jewellery designs in the UK in a luxurious setting, as well as being a natural next step in the long-standing partnership with renowned Swiss watch manufacturer Patek Philippe.

The new premises totals 70m2 of prime retail space, alongside the two current stores on Stonegate which have reported ‘impressive’ turnover figures in 2021 – even with 1 Stonegate store opening in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five jobs have been created by the opening of the new site, and the launch will bring the total number of Berry’s stores across the UK to 12, situated across Leeds, York, Windsor, Newcastle, Nottingham and Hull.

Berry's can now create new store at 60 Stonegate

Simon Walton, Managing Director at Berry’s, said: “It is with huge pride that we announce the new York Stonegate store.

The front of the store (Image: Berry's)

“Despite obvious challenges with national lockdowns and restrictions over the past couple of years, Berry’s has continued to grow and this is just one of our many successes. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to our new York store this summer!”

Berry’s, which was founded by Mr Abe Berens, has its headquarters in Leeds, and as well as its stores, has a retail website.

The company says it sources and imports the highest standard of jewellery from all around the world, working with expert gemstone dealers. Berry’s also sells its own range of jewellery alongside the leading Swiss watch manufacturers and much more.

Berry's Jewellers to open shop in former Crabtree and Evelyn site in York

The new Berry’s store adds to a thriving jewellery ‘quarter’ in York.

Family-owned jewellery company Beaverbrooks recently opened a big new store in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.

The new branch of Berry's (Image: Berry's)

The new business sells watches by the Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer.

In coming months, Davygate will see more jewellery businesses arrive, with a Mappin & Webb jewellery store due to open in part of the former Debenhams department store and former Virgin Money unit, after relocating from Coney Street, and watch retailer Breitling set to open in the former Halifax Bank.

For more information about Berry’s, go to: www.berrysjewellers.co.uk.