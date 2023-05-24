The bollards are being installed in Lendal and High Petergate and were first announced earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

Lendal and High Petergate are closed while the work is underway.

In May the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by the Labour Party.

Work underway in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

Earlier this week, The Press revealed how a director of Mannetti’s café, in Lendal, feared the business may go under due to a lack of trade caused by footfall falling on the street because of the work.

The director, Marie Milburn, previously told The Press that she had also been made aware by the contractor completing the work that the road may be closed for longer than initially planned, which she felt would put further strain on the business.

Lendal had originally been planned to reopen on June 2.

Mannetti's has closed until June 3 (Image: Dylan Connell)

Mannetti’s closed on Monday (May 22) because of the work and is due to reopen on Saturday, June 3.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said: "I apologise for any inconvenience this work creates.

“All affected businesses and residents were contacted about this last year and again in April this year ahead of works starting.

The work is taking place outside Mannetti's (Image: Dylan Connell)

“This included issuing a press release, hand-delivering letters, speaking to businesses and residents, as well as putting signs and ‘businesses open as usual’ notices on the affected roads.

“Our officers are available to give further details on the work.

"Access to all businesses and homes is being maintained while the work is carried out.

“Pedestrians have through access and diversions are in place for vehicles with staff on hand to support them.”

Mr Gilchrist confirmed that the work in Lendal may be delayed.

"We are planning to reopen the footway fully by June 9, but necessary drainage work may mean that a further short closure of the street is necessary,” he said.

“If this is the case, we will continue to liaise with businesses and residents to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum."

David Skaith, director of the York High Street Forum, which represents businesses in the city centre, and the owner of Winston’s of York independent clothing store, previously told The Press how the work taking place in Lendal and High Petergate has had a big financial impact on traders.

David Skaith, director of the York High Street Forum (Image: Supplied)

“My main frustration is that York has been quiet for four months, we now finally have some nice weather and a half term around the corner, but we now choose this time to start major works,” he said.

“Surely earlier in the year would have been a better option?”

The director said he has asked for a timeframe of when major work is going to be carried out in the city, so that traders can plan around this.