Work is starting on a £200,000 replacement venue on the site, with completion expected in time for the new season after the summer.

The new stand has room for 150 spectators and promises to be modern, fully accessible, with new toilets and outside hub, delivering a better experience for both players and supporters.

It will also include a new refreshment kiosk offering tea, coffee, sandwiches and snacks for supporters and parents.

The new Wood-Butler stand is named in honour of both Jack M Wood, a former player, captain, president and Lord Mayor of York and Donald Butler, former player, captain and volunteer for 69 years.

The club has raised funds for the first phase of the project but is continuing to ask for further donations to complete the whole project in time for the next rugby union season in September.

The total fundraising target is nearly £200,000 and corporate and community sponsors are also being sought.

More than £100,000 has already been raised or pledged which allows a full start on site, with the extra funds still needed of approximately £100,000 before phase 2 can go ahead.

The demolition is scheduled to take two weeks with the new steel frame expected to be started to be put in place in June.

The old stand is in a poor state of repair and has been in place for over 40 years. It has also suffered from being vandalised and is now not fit for purpose.

The new facility will be accessible to all with an access ramp and a specific area for wheelchair use and will include a range of new facilities including refreshments on matchday, toilets, hot food and drinks outside and storage for rugby kit.

Micky Negri, York RUFC President said: “We’re very grateful to the generosity of our supporters so far and the demolition of the stand is a major landmark as we look forward to the new facility coming out of the ground.

“The new facility will be of massive benefit to members of the club and will help us continue to thrive and support rugby at all levels.”

The club has more than 700 members, including junior and seniors for males and females, and a Cavaliers team for veterans.

It hosts County Cup competitions and has won the Yorkshire Shield three times.

Its ground at Clifton Park is run by York Sports Club.

For details on sponsorship or to donate funds to the cause, go to www.yorkrufc.co.uk or donate via Donate to A New Stand for York RUFC (gofundme.com)