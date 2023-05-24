Organisers of York’s Annual Community Carol Concert were able to hand over cheques to charities from the concert held last December at York Barbican.

The Lord Mayor of York, councillor David Carr and his Lady Mayoress, Lynda Carr, met representatives from Martin House Children’s Hospice and York Hospital Radio at the Mansion House for the presentations.

A total of £2,500 was donated to the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

A further £2,500 was presented to Martin House Children’s Hospice - and Phil Bewers from York Hospital Radio received a cheque for £1,000.

Concert organising secretary, Graham Bradbury, also added that a further amount of £300 had been shared between York Against Cancer, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer's Society.

This year will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Carol Concert. The event will take place at York Barbican on Sunday December 17 at 2pm.