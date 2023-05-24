A COMMUNITY carol concert in York has raised more than £6,000 for different charities.
Organisers of York’s Annual Community Carol Concert were able to hand over cheques to charities from the concert held last December at York Barbican.
The Lord Mayor of York, councillor David Carr and his Lady Mayoress, Lynda Carr, met representatives from Martin House Children’s Hospice and York Hospital Radio at the Mansion House for the presentations.
A total of £2,500 was donated to the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund.
A further £2,500 was presented to Martin House Children’s Hospice - and Phil Bewers from York Hospital Radio received a cheque for £1,000.
Concert organising secretary, Graham Bradbury, also added that a further amount of £300 had been shared between York Against Cancer, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer's Society.
This year will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Carol Concert. The event will take place at York Barbican on Sunday December 17 at 2pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here