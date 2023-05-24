Their coverage begins with the Knights’ Betfred Championship Summer Bash fixture against runaway leaders Featherstone Rovers on Saturday (May 27, 7:30pm).

Viaplay will also broadcast their hotly-anticipated Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Final tie against Leigh Leopards on Sunday, June 18 - which will kick off at 5pm.

York are the last remaining Championship side in the competition, having defeated London Broncos 36-12 in their Sixth Round tie last weekend to earn a first Quarter Final since 2004.

They will then return to York on September 18 for the Knights’ last home fixture of the regular season against high-fliers Batley Bulldogs.

The Knights’ last fixture broadcast on the platform saw them overcome Bradford Bulls on February 13 - with tries from Will Jubb, Jon Luke Kirby, Ronan Michael and Josh Daley, alongside eight perfect kicks from James Glover, sealing a 32-16 win for Andrew Henderson’s side.