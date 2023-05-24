THREE York Knights fixtures have been selected for broadcast on Viaplay Sports.
Their coverage begins with the Knights’ Betfred Championship Summer Bash fixture against runaway leaders Featherstone Rovers on Saturday (May 27, 7:30pm).
Viaplay will also broadcast their hotly-anticipated Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Final tie against Leigh Leopards on Sunday, June 18 - which will kick off at 5pm.
York are the last remaining Championship side in the competition, having defeated London Broncos 36-12 in their Sixth Round tie last weekend to earn a first Quarter Final since 2004.
They will then return to York on September 18 for the Knights’ last home fixture of the regular season against high-fliers Batley Bulldogs.
The Knights’ last fixture broadcast on the platform saw them overcome Bradford Bulls on February 13 - with tries from Will Jubb, Jon Luke Kirby, Ronan Michael and Josh Daley, alongside eight perfect kicks from James Glover, sealing a 32-16 win for Andrew Henderson’s side.
