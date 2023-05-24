The hit UKTV Original series, Bangers & Cash, is to bring the show to life at a family-friendly festival on August 12 and 13 at Scampston Hall, near Malton

Bangers & Cash follows the work of Mathewsons, a family-run-run classic car auction house in Thornton-le-Dale, run by founder Derek Matthewson and his sons Paul and Dave

Derek, Paul, Dave, and the rest of the Bangers & Cash crew will be at the event and will take part in a live Q&A.

Paul, Derek, and Dave Matthewson (Image: Supplied)

Cars and bikes featured in previous episodes will be there over the weekend, along with prized vehicles in the Mathewsons’ personal collection and vehicles from classic car clubs from the area.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020, visitors will also have the chance to see a Mathewsons auction, with Derek himself putting several selected vehicles and memorabilia lots under the hammer.

Bangers & Cash Live will take place at Scampston Hall (Image: Newsquest)

The festival will also host guest speakers, live music, a range of activities for children, and have an abundance of food and drink on sale.

Derek said: “I can’t wait for Bangers & Cash Live! I’m always hearing how much the show means to people so it’s nice to be able to do something like this in person.

“We used to do our auctions in the village hall, and then since Covid we’ve only done them on the internet, but now we’ll do one in front of a several thousand people - unbelievable really!

Bangers & Cash Live will take place at Scampston Hall (Image: Supplied)

“I’m also pleased that we can do this just up the road from us at Scampston and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and all the vehicles and so on there.”

Tickets for Bangers & Cash Live are priced at £15 (plus booking fee) for adults and £5 for under 16s per day, and under fives go free.

Read next:

Tickets go on sale on at 9am on Friday, May 26, from Eventbrite.

For the full event details visit: https://bangersandcashlive.co.uk

Bangers & Cash’ spin of sister show, Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics continues on Thursdays at 8pm.

A new series of Bangers & Cash will follow later this year, and all episodes of both series continue to be available to stream for free on UKTV Play.