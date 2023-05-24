Don Jackson passed away aged 58 last week due to complications during treatment for cancer.

His friend David Sollitt, who helped to raise more than £50,000 for the liver transplant in Istanbul in Turkey after setting up a GoFundMe page, said he was "so proud" of how Don carried himself during his illness.

In a statement, David said: "Don passed away in hospital in Turkey just before the weekend. His amazing partner Carrie and his beloved kids were with him until very near the end, which I know was a massive comfort to him.

Don Jackson on his way to Turkey earlier this year (Image: Supplied)

"As you know, he fought like a tiger right throughout this awful process, as he loved life, his family and friends worldwide so much. The last few days were pretty difficult however - and despite our devastation at losing him - it is tinged with relief that he is no longer suffering and is finally at peace.

"He conducted himself with such courage, character and bravery whilst he has been enduring so much, but I never expected anything less - it's the kind of man he was."

David chose to set up a GoFundMe page after the NHS refused to do the transplant operation in the UK because lesions on Don's liver were too big.

He added: "Don would not want us to hold on to any bitterness. He would want us to grieve for him, remember him and his superb music and move on with our own lives - whilst of course, never forgetting him and keeping him in our hearts.

Don will be remembered as a 'loving family man' (Image: Supplied)

"Luckily we will always have his songs - and that is no small thing. It's a marvellous way to commemorate a truly talented and kind human being."

David said around £5,000 of the donated funds will be used to transport Don's body and casket back to the UK. Any money that does remain in the fund will be donated to charity, after consultation with Don's family.

Speaking on the number of donations received, David said: "I am equally proud of all of you for the titanic efforts you have made to try to help to save Don.

"People have worked so hard, running events, donating money, raising awareness of our campaign and generally supporting Don and his family in so many ways.

"I know that as much as the money, your brilliant, kind words of support meant the world to Don and the rest of us."

Don Jackson was a well-known musician from York (Image: Supplied)

Don had been a stalwart of the York music scene for many years, as a performer, guitarist and songwriter in many bands, from CO2, Nearer The Far, the Crowmen, Ripe and Luna Velvet.

He was also a "loving family man with five amazing young children".