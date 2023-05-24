Duck Shack at 14, St Sampson’s Square, is owned and run by Liqin Zhang and her chef husband Andy Jiang, serving Hong Kong style charcoal roasted meat.

The couple, who are originally from China, live in Fulford with their three boys, and formerly ran Home takeaway in Bridlington and sold it to move to York.

Liqin worked in international quality control for 17 years and initially came to the UK more than 20 years ago and studied in York before falling in love.

She met her husband in China and persuaded him join her.

Inside Duck Shack (Image: Liqin Zhang)

"York is just the best place," says Liqin.

"I went to the University of York to study a masters and fell in love with the place - it's just the best.

"We're a small cafe with fast food, and I know we're doing something quite challenging as the city has high rents, but we decided to go for it.

"The cafe is a community and family-friendly space where people can come and chat and have a drink and try the food.

"Our main customers are the Chinese community and tourists as you can't get our kind of food anywhere else locally.

"We welcome anyone to come and try our food and for people who have tried aromatic duck at a takeaway, it is similar, but much better than that."

Liqin Zhang and her chef husband Andy Jiang have opened Duck Shack (Image: Liqin Zhang)

Customers can choose from roast duck, crispy pork belly, soy or roast chicken or char siu - which is pork neck.

All can be served over boiled rice, fried rice or noodles, or on their own and instead of being dried out, as all to often barbecued meat can be, they are moist and tender, preserving the flavour of the meat.

"People from Hong Kong and the south of China will recognise the food as 'home'.

“It is a really traditional Chinese way that is really tasty and the best quality."

Some of the food on offer (Image: Liqin Zhang)

The business is initially open 10am-late seven days a week. Set meals start from £13 and customers can enjoy tea, coffee or soft drinks as well as sides such as duck with pancakes, steamed buns, dumplings, spring rolls and soups.

The meat is Hong Kong style charcoal roasted (Image: Liqin Zhang)