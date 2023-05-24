Once again we see a government minister, Suella Braverman, make a slight error of judgement and this is immediately pounced on by the voice of the left wing of the Labour Party (namely the BBC) followed by Kier Starmer giving us his rendition of Mr Hodges in Dad’s Army: ‘We got you now Sunak’.
They are treating politics like a playground farce.
TJ Ryder, Acomb
